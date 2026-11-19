The exhibit will showcase the 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s 12 albums, from her self-titled debut album to her latest effort, “The Life of a Showgirl,” according to the television station.
It will feature more than 50 costumes, instruments and artifacts from Swift’s career.
“Every era of Taylor Swift’s career introduces a new sound, a new look, a new glimpse into the mind of an artist who has mastered the craft of reinvention,” the museum said in a news release.
The museum added that the exhibit “takes visitors on a journey through Swift’s genre-defying career.“
“(It explores) how she combines songwriting, performance, and visual storytelling to continually surprise and connect with audiences around the world.”
Costumes will include Swift’s red Alberta Ferretti gown from “Folklore” and “Evermore,” albums, the 2022 “Midnights” bodysuit from Zuhair Murad, and the tinsel fringe jacket Swift wore during the “Karma” finale of the Eras Tour, Rolling Stone reported.
'ARE YOU READY FOR IT': Taylor Swift fans will soon be able to get an up-close look at costumes, instruments, and other memorabilia spanning two decades of the superstar’s career. https://t.co/aJlL7cl29M
According to the museum’s news release, instruments that fans can view include a Deering banjo from the Speak Now World Tour (2010), a green Gibson J-180 acoustic guitar from 2017’s Reputation Stadium Tour, a mandolin from the music video for “Willow,” and the shell of a gilded pink-and-gold grand piano used in her performance of “Lover” at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she was honored as Artist of the Decade.
Timed-entry tickets are required for everyone, including MFA members. Tickets cost $40 and include general admission to the museum.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. ET. Museum members can reserve free timed-entry tickets now, the news release stated.
The Bud Light Tailgate is back for another season! Join us before select Bucs home game for the Bay’s biggest tailgate! Enjoy complimentary Bud Light along with amazing food from Wildfork Meat & Seafood Market that will be cooked up on-site by our friends at the Brisket Shoppe. Plus, plenty of Bud Light giveaways and some surprises!