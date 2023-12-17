Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game against Patriots with her dad

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Taylor Swift, Scott Kingsley Swift, Ashley Avignone, Brittany Mahomes, and Alan Haim cheer while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots Taylor Swift, Scott Kingsley Swift, Ashley Avignone, Brittany Mahomes, and Alan Haim cheer while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FOXBORO, Mass. — Twelve-time Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s football between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

>> Read more trending news

Swift attended her seventh football game Sunday to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce, according to USA Today.

She was seen sporting a white beanie with a red stripe on it from Kut the Knight, according to USA Today. She also wore a gray Chiefs sweatshirt.

Swift performed at Gillette Stadium 13 times including three sold-out shows as part of her “Eras Tour” over the summer, WFXT reported.

Swift had a special guest with her Sunday for the game, her dad, Scott Swift, Entertainment Tonight reported. It was Scott Swift’s first Chiefs game.

Also in attendance at the game were her friends, Alana Haim and Ashley Avignone, according to Entertainment Tonight. Of course Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, also attended.

Swift is on a break from her sold-out “The Eras Tour.” The tour picks up in February in Tokyo, Japan, according to WFXT.

The New England Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs on Dec. 10, according to the news outlet. It’s the earliest that the team has been eliminated since 2000.

Image 1 of 26

Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!