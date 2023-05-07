Taylor Swift announces ‘Speak Now’ will be next re-recorded album

Surprise announcement: Taylor Swift announced Friday during a concert that she will re-release "Speak Now" on July 7. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy Award winning singer Taylor Swift announced during a concert on Friday that her next re-recorded studio album will be “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift, 33, two months into her Eras Tour, made the announcement in Nashville, Tennessee, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In front of 70,000 fans at Nissan Stadium in her musical hometown, Swift told the audience that her Nashville-era record will be re-released on July 7, Variety reported.

Friday was the first night of three shows in Nashville, according to The Tennessean.

“My version of ‘Speak Now’ will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “I first made ‘Speak Now,’ completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness

“With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ with you.”

Swift directed the audience at Nissan Stadium to look at large screens, which showed the “Speak Now” album cover and release date, Variety reported.

The singer then began singing “Sparks Fly,” a track from the album, as a surprise addition to her musical playlist, according to the entertainment news website.

Swift began releasing new versions of her albums in 2021 after a dispute over the ownership of the record masters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” were released that year.

The original albums were released in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

