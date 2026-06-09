Talay Riley, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, fatally stabbed in London

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was fatally stabbed in London on June 5. He was 35.

LONDON — Talay Riley, a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who collaborated with H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Usher and Nick Jonas, was fatally stabbed in London on June 5, authorities said. He was 35.

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His death was announced by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Riley, whose legal name was Mark Orabiyi, was discovered with stab wounds in a garden, the BBC reported. He was pronounced dead after he arrived at a London hospital, according to the news organization.

In addition to Riley, a man in his 20s was stabbed and hospitalized, USA Today reported. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the newspaper.

Talay Riley—who worked with Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Khalid and more over the years—was killed in a stabbing incident on June 5 at the age of 35. 💔https://t.co/7vSFHmSWv1 pic.twitter.com/SPvjlQWjHa — E! News (@enews) June 8, 2026

London police said three people were initially arrested on suspicion of murder, Deadline reported. A 27-year-old man was released on bail, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were released.

“Our investigation continues at pace,” Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said in a statement, according to E! News. “I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to speak to police. We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation.”

Riley’s brother Michael Orabiyi, better known as record producer-songwriter Scribz Riley, wrote in an Instagram post that his heart was “shattered.”

“This doesn’t feel real. It feels like a bad dream,” he wrote. “Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation

Riley’s songwriting credits included the song “Lights On” on H.E.R.’s self-titled R&B album, which won a Grammy Award in 2018, Deadline reported.

He also worked on Dua Lipa‘s hits “Last Dance” and “Hotter Than Hell,” as well as Zendaya‘s “Close Up,” Britney Spears’ “Clumsy,” The Chainsmokers’ “Who Do You Love” and Khalid‘s “Young Dumb & Broke,” USA Today reported.

Riley was born in London on July 10, 1990, and began his songwriting career around 2009, according to Deadline. As a singer, he scored a hit in the United Kingdom with his 2011 song, “Make You Mine,” the entertainment news website reported.

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