Suspect who crashed into Chinese consulate in San Francisco armed with knife, crossbow, police say Police in San Francisco, California said a man who was killed by officers earlier this month on Oct. 9 after intentionally crashing into the Chinese Consulate was armed with a knife, a crossbow and arrows. (rarrarorro/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Police in San Francisco, California said a man who was killed by officers earlier this month on Oct. 9 after intentionally crashing into the Chinese Consulate was armed with a knife, a crossbow and arrows.

>> Read more trending news

The man was identified as Zhanyuan Yang, according to The Associated Press.

San Francisco Police Acting Commander Mark Im said at a virtual town hall Thursday that Yang was hiding against a wall with a knife in his right hand, according to the AP. He then “rotated toward” a police sergeant and security guard at the scene.

San Francisco Police Department normally host town halls within 10 days of deadly police shootings, according to CBS News.

Im said that Yang made “multiple, rapid, downward swinging motions with the knife towards the direction of the sergeant and the security guard.” Yang, 31, did not comply with officers to drop the knife and get on the ground which is when the officer opened fire, according to the AP. Yang was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said that Yang was also armed with a crossbow and arrows, according to the AP.

Investigators have not yet released a possible motive for the incident.

The Chinese government and the White House both condemned the incident, the AP reported. The Chinese Consulate in San Francisco had been targeted multiple times before. One of those times was in 2014 when a man set a fire on New Year’s Day in the entrance of the building. The fire damaged the outside. The man reportedly told investigators that he heard voices that told him to do it. He was sentenced to three years in prison.