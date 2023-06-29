Supreme Court rejects affirmative action, limits race as factor in college admissions

Supreme Court The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen on January 26, 2022 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday found that affirmative action policies at a pair of universities violate the Fourteenth Amendment, prompting the nation’s highest court to restrict the use of race in the college admissions process.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that gave preference to some applicants based on their race.

“Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court’s majority opinion. “This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

The court noted that “nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university.”

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the court’s decision “indefensible,” saying it “subverts the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection.”

“Entrenched racial inequality remains a reality today,” the liberal justice wrote. “That is true for society writ large and, more specifically, for Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC), two institutions with a long history of racial exclusion. Ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal.”

In a statement obtained by The Washington Post, the chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Kevin Guskiewicz, said Thursday’s ruling was “not the outcome we hoped for.”

“Carolina remains firmly committed to bringing together talented students with different perspectives and life experiences and continues to make an affordable, high-quality education accessible to the people of North Carolina and beyond,” he said. He added that university officials “will carefully review the Supreme Court’s decision and take any steps necessary to comply with the law.”

Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, praised the Supreme Court’s decision.

Meanwhile Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, denounced it.

Justices heard arguments over the long-standing policies at Harvard and UNC in October. The nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions sued both schools separately, accusing them of discriminating against Asian Americans with their affirmative action policies. The group also accused UNC of discriminating against white people.

The court has previously heard several challenges to racial preference in school admissions. Most recently, in 2016, it narrowly upheld a University of Texas program that considered race during the application process, according to The Associated Press.

