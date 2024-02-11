Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift lands at LAX, should reach Las Vegas in time for game

Taylor Swift: The pop superstar, shown during her first show at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 7, flew back to the United States in order to attend Super Bowl LVIII. (Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

LOS ANGELES — Swifties and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs can relax -- Taylor Swift is back in the United States.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s private jet landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday afternoon, hours after she gave a concert in Tokyo, CBS News reported. That means she should have plenty of time to reach Las Vegas in time for Super Bowl LVIII, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Swift had finished four concerts in Japan as part of the Asian leg of her Eras Tour.

According to CBS Sports, Swift boarded a private jet at Haneda Airport after her final concert ended Saturday at about 9:12 p.m. Japan time, which is 4:12 a.m. PST.

Because of the 17-hour time difference, it was 1 a.m. PST in Las Vegas when Swift took the stage at the Tokyo Dome, CBS News reported.

The private jet reportedly carrying Swift landed at LAX at about 3:30 p.m. PST, according to KNBC-TV.

The reason Swift’s plane did not land at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas could be one of logistics, the Los Angeles Times reported. Parking spots for private jets at the airport are completely booked in Vegas, so unless she made plans in advance, Swift will be taken to Nevada by a vehicle, according to the newspaper.

Representatives for Swift and VistaJet, the world’s only global private aviation company, did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

After the Super Bowl ends, Swift heads back west across the Pacific Ocean for concerts in Melbourne, Australia, CBS News reported. Her first date Down Under is Friday; the flight to Melbourne will take approximately 18 hours.

