‘Suits’ season 9 to stream on Netflix next month

Season 9 Season nine of "Suits" will soon be available on Netflix. (NBC Universal)

Fans of the series that made a name for Meghan Markle will now be able to watch the final season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced that season nine of “Suits” will be available on the platform for viewers in the U.S. starting July 1. Previously, only seasons one through eight were available in the U.S., while the rest of the world was able to watch all nine seasons of “Suits” on Netflix, Deadline reported.

The series, which originally aired on the USA Network until 2019, resurged in popularity when it was added to Netflix last summer, with season one holding a spot in the steaming platform’s top 10 for four weeks.

Streaming, the show found a bigger audience from younger viewers than it did when it initially aired from 2011 through 2019, People reported. Between June 26, 2023, and July 2, 2023, it had 3 billion viewing minutes on Netflix and Peacock.

Season nine, at that time, was available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

“Suits” recently made headlines, as stars Patrick Adams and Sarah Rafferty are working on a rewatch podcast that breaks down each episode of the legal drama. Guest stars are expected to visit the show.

“On the heels of the record-breaking ‘Suits’ resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives,” they said in a statement to People magazine.

There is also a “Suits” spinoff, “Suits L.A.” planned, complete with a new cast that includes Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Troy Winbush, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenburg and Alice Lee, Forbes reported.

People reported that there is no word if Markle will be joining the cast of “Suits L.A.” or if she would appear on the show. She left at the end of the seventh season of the original series, US Weekly reported.

