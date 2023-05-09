Substitute teacher accused of allowing student ‘take a hit’ from her vape pen

Facing charges Jennifer Hale is facing charges after police alleged that she allowed a student to take a hit from her vape pen. (Lake County Jail/WFTV.com)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida substitute teacher has been charged after being accused of letting a student use her vape pen.

Eustis Middle School Principal Michael Spencer contacted police last week to report what allegedly happened, WFTV reported.

On Friday, police arrested Jennifer Hale, 50, accusing her of child abuse.

Spencer told police that Hale told him she allowed the seventh-grade student to take a hit from her vape pen because she was “just trying to fit in,” WFTV reported.

The student who allegedly used the vape pen told police that he and a classmate were talking about the devices and that Hale “chimed in” that she had one.

The student told police that he walked up to Hale’s desk, pulled out the vape, and asked him if he wanted a hit.

The student, according to Hale’s arrest report, told police that she said not to report it because she didn’t want to get in trouble.

Hale was escorted off campus after Spencer reported the allegations to the Lake County School Board Human Resources Department.

Police took Hale into custody, taking the vape pen into evidence and charging her with a single felony charge of child abuse. She was released on bond, WFTV reported.