Student Loan Forgiveness: DOE sending emails to those whose debt will be forgiven under IDR plan

Student loan forgiveness Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that $39 billion of federally funded student loan debt held by 804,000 borrowers will be canceled under a program that adjusts how payments borrowers made were counted. (Kameleon007/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that $39 billion of federally funded student loan debt held by 804,000 borrowers will be canceled under a program that adjusts how payments borrowers made were counted.

>> Read more trending news

On July 14, the Department of Education began notifying the 804,000 borrowers that their debt will be automatically discharged in the coming weeks.

Student loan forgiveness: $39 billion in debt relief announced for 804,000 borrowers

The debts are being discharged because of fixes made to ensure that all borrowers have an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify for forgiveness under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

The fixes will credit borrowers with time toward student loan forgiveness by counting past loan periods that were not previously allowed.

The details of the IDR plan were first announced earlier this year. Student loan servicers are waiting for the Education Department to finalize the regulation, The New York Times reported.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan forgiveness plan

Borrowers with federally backed Direct Loans or Federal Family Education Loans who have reached the necessary forgiveness threshold will be receiving the notice from the DOE.

According to the department, borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months of payments.

These borrowers are expected to have their loans discharged before student loan payments resume later this summer, the Biden administration said.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!