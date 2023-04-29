Steering clear: Bull trots to safety after being caught in Texas hailstorm

Running to safety: File photo. A bull was captured on video seeking shelter during a massive hailstorm in Texas. (Wayne Hutchinson/Farm Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

DUBLIN, Texas — A bull in central Texas weathered a hailstorm and attracted a national following when a video showed him trotting away to avoid the inclement weather.

Drago was caught on video at the home of Gary Clayton at about 5:30 p.m. CDT near Dublin as hail varying in size comparable to golf balls and baseball pounded his home and other area residents, WFAA-TV reported. Video taken by Clayton’s wife shows the hail splashing into their pool.

“Cattle are grazing animal. So, it’s not real easy to have a place for all of them to seek a barn. In fact, they probably wouldn’t go into a barn because of the noise from the hail hitting the tin,” Clayton told the television station. “I knew the only shelter he really had was some trees. And that’s where he was heading, was to get under some trees to kind of break the fall of the hailstones.”

Drago managed to seek shelter under a pecan tree, Clayton told CBS News.

The sound of the storm approaching and a weather report alerted Clayton and his wife to the impending hail.

“You could hear the hail hitting trees and buildings, you know, off of our property,” Clayton told WFAA. “And then it just began to get closer and closer. And I told my wife that we’re fixing to see something.”

Clayton said that Drago was unhurt despite the large chunks of hail falling to the ground.

“Theie hide is probably three-eighths to a half-inch thick,” Clayton told the television station. “Then you’ve got a layer of fat, you have some muscle. So, they’re pretty resilient.”