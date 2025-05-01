Stars from the big, little screen vie for Tony Awards alongside Broadway icons

The nominations have been announced for this year’s Tony Awards. From big screen actors, to streaming services stars and even entertainers from the world of pop music are contenders to be named Broadway’s best.

The nominees were announced Thursday morning by Tony winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.

The Tony Awards will be handed out on June 8 with “Wicked” Oscar nominee and Tony winner for “The Color Purple,” Cynthia Erivo, in the role of host, The New York Times reported.

Here is the list of nominees:

Best Play

“English”

“The Hills of California”

“John Proctor is the Villain”

“Oh, Mary!”

“Purpose”

Best Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best Book of a Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best Original Score (music and/or lyrics) Written for the Theater

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

“Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”

Best Revival of a Play

“Eureka Day”

“Thornton Wilder’s Our Town”

“Romeo + Juliet”

“Yellow Face”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Floyd Collins”

“Gypsy”

“Pirates! The Penzance Musical”

“Sunset Blvd.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”

Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”

Harry Lennix, “Purpose”

Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”

Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”

Sadie Sink, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”

Tom Francis, “Sunset Blvd.”

Jonathan Groff, “Just In Time”

James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”

Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”

Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”

Jasmine Amy Rogers, “BOOP! The Musical”

Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, “Purpose”

Gabriel Ebert, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Bob Odenkirk, “Glengarry Glen Ross”

Conrad Ricamora, “Oh, Mary!”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, “English”

Jessica Hecht, “Eureka Day”

Marjan Neshat, “English”

Fina Strazza, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Kara Young, “Purpose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “SMASH”

Jeb Brown, “Dead Outlaw”

Danny Burstein, “Gypsy”

Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Taylor Trensch, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Julia Knitel, “Dead Outlaw”

Gracie Lawrence, “Just In Time”

Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”

Joy Woods, “Gypsy”

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, “English”

Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”

Sam Pinkerton, “Oh, Mary!”

Danya Taymor, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Blvd.”

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Great Performances

Michael Price

New 42

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Harvey Fierstein

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Celia Keenan-Bolger

