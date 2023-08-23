Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to stores on Thursday

Pumpkin Spice Latte comes back Fans of all things pumpkin have something to cheer about on Thursday. (garett_mosher/Getty Images)

Fans of all things pumpkin have something to cheer about on Thursday as the wait for the drink that kicked off the pumpkin-spice-flavored craze is over.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL for the hopelessly coffee cool, will be back on the menu as the company celebrates 20 years of the pumpkin-flavored drink.

In addition to the PSL, which is served hot or cold, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato will both return to the menu beginning Thursday.

And if that is not enough pumpkin, an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte will make its debut this year. The drink pairs a “rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice,” according to the company.

Two other non-pumpkin items, an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and a Baked Apple Croissant, are also new to the menu and will debut Thursday.







