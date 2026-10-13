Starbucks announces holiday menu

Starbucks is joining other companies in the holiday countdown, but not as early as those that put Christmas next to Halloween.

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The coffee chain will roll out its holiday offerings starting on Nov. 5, Starbucks announced in a news release.

This year’s menu includes old favorites such as Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, and Gingerbread Chai, along with new items like its Tiramisu Velvet lineup and Apple Pomegranate Refresher.

A Berista Cake Pop will be sold, mimicking the viral Berista Glass Cold Cup, as will a new Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese and Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich. Cranberry Bliss Bars, Snowman Cookies and Sugar Plum Danishes will also return.

Speaking of the Berista cup, there will be new drinkware, keychains, and accessories, along with Winter Wonderland and Starbucks Seattle-inspired products, the company said.

Red Cup Day is also returning to cafes later this season. It’s the day that customers can get a reusable holiday cup when they purchase a holiday beverage.

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