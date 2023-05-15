Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition: Martha Stewart is one of 28 models featured this year

Cover model FILE PHOTO: Martha Stewart attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City. Stewart is now the oldest woman to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Sports Illustrated is breaking the model mold this year for its annual swimsuit edition and to borrow a phrase from one of its cover models, “It’s a good thing.”

Twenty-eight women have been chosen to be featured in the publication this year. While it will have more than two dozen models highlighted, one thing it won’t have is a theme.

“There is no theme [to this year’s issue] — rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally,” MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition’s editor-in-chief, said. “But the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don’t share certain common traits. They’re constantly evolving.”

Four women will have their own individual covers for this year’s edition, Sports Illustrated said.

Without further ado, here are the cover models for Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit Edition:

Martha Stewart

The sports-focused magazine called Martha Stewart an icon. She’s an emmy-award winning television show host and founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimeadia. the mother and grandmother has a hundred million fans and has written 99 lifestyle books.

Stewart is also making Sports Illustrated history. At the age of 81, she is the oldest cover model for the swimsuit edition.

Stewart said she accepted SI’s offer because she wanted to show that women can look good no matter their age.

“Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age,” she said.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is known for her roles in such movies as “Transformers” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” as well as her countless Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone and Elle covers.

Fox told Sports Illustrated that she hopes that this cover will show her in a different light one that she is thoughtful, articulate and a deep person.

Kim Petras

Singer Kim Petras is joining Fox and Stewart as one of the four cover models this year. She released her first single “I Don’t Want it at All” six years ago. This year however she was the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her partnership with Sam Smith on “Unholy.”

Day called Petras “a beacon of inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader is no stranger to the swimsuit edition cover. She won the 2019 Swim Search open casting call and has been in the magazine since then. She has also created her own jewelry collection with Electric Picks which she wears in her cover photo.

