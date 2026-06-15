‘Spider-Man of Yemen’ dies after falling during climb on volcanic crater

Workers retrieve the body of Al -Qaqa Ibn Antar after he fell into a volcanic crater.

An adventurer dubbed “The Spider-Man of Yemen” died after falling into a volcano crater on Friday, plummeting to his death while attempting to climb a vertical rock face without safety equipment, authorities said.

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Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, 30, was scaling the steep walls of the Hardah Dam volcanic crater in Yemen’s southern province of Dhale when he lost his grip and fell 393 feet into the crater, The Associated Press reported, citing Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority.

The agency posted a 10-second video clip of moment the daredevil climber fell, according to SkyNews.

Antar, who was not using any safety equipment, is shown in the video climbing a rocky cliff, the AP reported.

He is then seen holding the onto the cliff face with his right hand and his left in the air, SkyNews reported. That is when Antar appeared to lose his grip and fell.

Rescue teams, including diving and water specialists, needed four hours to retrieve Antar’s body, which was discovered 100 feet beneath the surface of the hot sulfurous lake, according to the AP.

Antar had a loyal following on social media, as he posted videos scaling some of Yemen’s most treacherous terrain. His videos often went viral, the news organization reported.

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