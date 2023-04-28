SpaceX Falcon Heavy launchpad hit by lightning

Lightning strike FILE PHOTO: The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket sits on launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Lighting hit the launch pad on Thursday night but did not damage the rocket or the other equipment. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Bad weather delayed the launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket but the scrubbed launch still made headlines.

The tower at Launch Complex 39-A was hit by lightning Thursday night. The storm that produced the strike also brought hail and tornado warnings to the space coast, WFTV reported.

Crews checked out the area and found no damage to the rocket, payloads or ground support equipment.

The Falcon Heavy is still scheduled to launch on Friday night with 50% favorable weather at the beginning of the launch window at 7:29 p.m EDT with the chances increasing to 70% at the end of the launch timeframe, SpaceX said on Twitter late Friday afternoon.

For the latest updates on the launch, visit SpaceX’s mission website.

