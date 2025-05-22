‘Space Jam,’ ‘Cheers’ actor, Michael Alaimo, dies

FILE PHOTO: Michael Alaimo arrives to the Kinetic Content's 2nd Anniversary Party Honoring Betty White at the Viceroy Hotel on April 10, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Alaimo died on May 2 at the age of 86. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic)

Actor Michael Alaimo has died at the age of 86.

His name may not be one you recognize, but he graced the big and small screen and even the stage over his career which started back in the 1960s.

Alaimo studied theater at Brooklyn College and was part of Joseph Papp’s NY Shakespeare in Central Park, Variety reported.

Eventually, he moved to the West Coast, moving first to San Francisco and then Los Angeles, where, in 1973, he was cast in shows such as “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “Cannon.”

He also appeared in films like “The China Syndrome,” “Mr. Mom” and “Space Jam,” according to his IMDB profile.

On the small screen, he had guest spots in episodes of “The Drew Carey Show,” “Night Court,” and “Cheers.”

Alaimo’s daughter Gabriella Alaimo Thomas said her father ‘passed away peacefully” on May 2. She did not provide a cause of death to Variety or Metro.

He left behind his wife, Louise, two daughters, a son-in-law and two granddaughters.

