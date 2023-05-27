Southwest pilot locked out of plane; crawls into cockpit through window A pilot on Southwest Airlines heading to Sacramento from San Diego on Wednesday had to find a way into the locked airplane. (Markus Mainka/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — A pilot on Southwest Airlines heading to Sacramento from San Diego on Wednesday had to find a way into the locked airplane.

A passenger, Matt Rexroad, posted a photo on Twitter of the pilot trying to make his way through a window to get into the plane, according to KSWB. The plane was scheduled to take off around 5 p.m.

The pilot was able to crawl through the cockpit window, according to CNN.

In a statement from a Southwest spokesperson obtained by KSWB, the pilot got locked out of the plane by accident by a customer that shut the shoot as they were boarding the plane.

" … while other Customers and Flight Attendants were onboard, a Customer opened the forward lavatory door and inadvertently pushed the Flight Deck door closed (which locked) while the Pilots scheduled to operate the flight were preparing to board the aircraft,” the statement obtained by KSWB said.

Southwest also replied to Rexroad’s tweet according to CNN, saying, “Well that is definitely something you don’t see every day.”