South Korea’s opposition leader stabbed in neck

Lee Jae-myung

Opposition leader attacked: Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition party, was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. (Chris Jung/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s political opposition party, was stabbed after a news conference on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Lee was visiting the southern port city of Busan when he was attacked, the BBC reported, citing the Yonhap news agency.

Television footage showed Lee stabbed with a knife-like weapon, The New York Times reported. Lee was leaving through a crowd of reporters and supporters when he was attacked, according to the newspaper.

He was conscious but his condition was unknown. Lee’s assailant was arrested at the scene, the BBC reported.

According to Busan’s emergency office, Lee was visiting the construction site of a new airport when he was attacked, The Associated Press reported.

The attacker’s motives were unclear, according to the Times.

This story will be updated.

