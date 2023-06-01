Social media influencer ‘ambushed,’ killed while riding in Uber

Atlanta police Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of Teisha Brewley, 30, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images, File)

ATLANTA — A Guyanese social media influencer died early Tuesday when she was shot while riding in an Uber in an apparent ambush in Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Teisha Brewley, according to the news station. The 30-year-old, who also went by the names Tisha Brodie and Tavi Baddie, had recently celebrated her birthday, Guyanese newspaper Starbroek News reported. She was active on TikTok and Instagram, where she had more than 40,000 followers, and ran an OnlyFans account, according to WSB.

Brewley got in an Uber after leaving the club where she worked in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood early on Tuesday, according to WSB. The Uber driver told the news station that two cars followed him as he drove away from the club. A witness told WSB that the shooting appeared to be an ambush and police called it a “targeted incident.”

Witness Johari Humbles said Brewley lived less than a block from the area where she was killed, according to WSB. Nic Taylor, a man who lives in the area, told the news station that he woke up to the sound of the shooting.

“It sounded like a war was going on outside,” he said “I was shook. I mean, usually, when you hear gunshots, it’s just like‚ ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ and it’s over, but that sounded like a good 20 seconds.”

Police have not named any suspects in the shooting. A candlelight vigil to celebrate Brewley’s life is planned for Thursday night.