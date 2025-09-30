Small plane makes emergency landing on freeway

Emergency landing FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of highway with traffic surrounded by houses, Interstate 15 in San Diego, California. A Cessna had to make an emergency landing on the highway on Sept. 29.
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN DIEGO — A California interstate had an odd traffic issue.

A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 in San Diego, bringing traffic to a stop, KNSD reported.

KSWB reported that the plane had suffered a mechanical issue. KGTV surmised that the plane had an engine failure since the pilot, when talking to air traffic control, said, “I can’t restart it. I think I might hit the 15.”

Luckily, the plane did not hit any cars when it landed at about 4:45 p.m. Local time on Monday.

The plane was a 2005 six-seater Cessna T206 Stationair and stopped in, where else, but the highway’s breakdown lane in the road’s center.

According to FlightAware, it had left Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport about an hour before the incident and had made several circles before flying to Oceanside and back before making the landing on I-15.

The Cessna was eventually towed off the freeway during the evening, KSWB reported.

The two people on board the plane were not hurt and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, KNSD reported.

