Skydiver dies after parachute clips trees, collapses

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A man has died after an issue with his parachute while skydiving Saturday in Mason County, Washington, officials say.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office in a statement on Facebook said that medic and fire units were on scene Saturday and were able to give him CPR and other aid to the skydiver within minutes.

It happened near the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 101 at about 4:03 p.m., according to KIRO.

The skydiver’s parachute was believed to have clipped a tree top in the area which caused them to fall about 90 to 100 feet uncontrollably, the sheriff’s office said, according to the news outlet.

The skydiver died from his injuries. KIRO reported that the man was 33 years old.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest condolences to all those involved,” said the sheriff’s office.

