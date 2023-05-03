Sister of man accused of killing deputy aided his escape from jail, records show

Siblings: Adriana Marin-Sotelo, right, is accused of helping her brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, left, escape from a Virginia jail. (FBI Charlotte/Guilford County Jail)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of helping her brother, who is one of two men charged in connection to the killing of a deputy last year, escape from a Virginia prison, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Middle District of North Carolina, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, 31, was arrested on Tuesday in High Point, North Carolina, WTVD reported. She is accused of conspiracy to instigate or assist the escape of Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo between Friday and Monday, according to WSOC-TV.

Alder Marin-Sotelo has been connected to the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, WTVD reported. The deputy was shot multiple times while responding to a call on Aug. 11, 2022, according to WSOC-TV.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 in the search for Alder Marin-Sotelo. He escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, VA. Call 911 if you see him. He is believed to have left the jail in an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang. https://t.co/fAwWcoZRaa pic.twitter.com/kGlvUlegi4 — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) May 2, 2023

Byrd, a K-9 deputy since March 2018, was found dead when the sheriff’s office sent other deputies to check on him, according to WSOC.

Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held in Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, on federal firearm violations, according to the television station.

According to the documents, Alder Marin-Sotelo was seen on the jail’s video surveillance escaping from the jail at about 2 a.m. EDT on April 30, WGHP-TV reported. He was seen on surveillance several hours later leaving in a red Mustang.

Also missing from the jail was another prisoner, 44-year-old Bruce Callahan, according to WTVD.

According to court documents, a caller from the jail, who authorities believe was Alder Marin-Sotelo, called his sibling and told that person to “pick up the getaway car” in High Point, WGHP reported.

Investigators said Adriana Marin-Soleto paid someone $2,500 to leave a car in the jail parking lot for her brother to use in his escape, WTVD reported.

On Tuesday, a court ordered Adriana Marin-Soleto to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, according to WTVD.

Alder Marin-Sotelo remains at large, WSOC reported.