Shootout near New Mexico motorcycle rally leads to injuries

RED RIVER, N.M. — Shots fired in a New Mexico town on Saturday left an undetermined amount of people injured while a motorcycle rally was being held nearby, authorities said.

At least three gunshot victims were taken to Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos, the Taos News reported. The incident brought the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally to an early end, according to the newspaper. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the shooting occurred at a bar.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police were at the scene, KOAT-TV reported. The New Mexico State Police said that the scene “is active” but did not provide specifics.

NMSP is investigating a shooting in Red River. The scene is active. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/HlNZnTVNc6 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 28, 2023

Taos County Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe confirmed to the television station that a shooting occurred in Red River.

A dispatcher with the Red River Marshal’s Office said the shooting happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. MDT at the Motherlode Saloon in Red River, the Journal reported.

It was unclear whether the shooting was related to the motorcycle rally.

A Taos Police Officer at the hospital the Taos News that he did not know how many victims were transported there, but added that “from what we’re hearing it’s more than three.”