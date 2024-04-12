1 killed, multiple others injured after commercial truck crashes into Texas DPS office

Police Authorities are investigating after someone drove a commercial truck into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas, on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Igor Vershinsky/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BRENHAM, Texas — One person was killed and over a dozen others were injured Friday when a person crashed a stolen commercial truck into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, officials said.

Driver denied commercial driver’s license day prior

Update 4:46 p.m. EDT April 12: Authorities identified the driver as Clenard Parker, 42, according to The Associated Press.

Parker’s application for a commercial driver’s license was rejected on Thursday at the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, according to the AP.

One person was killed in the crash and multiple other people were injured, officials said.

Parker was pulled out of the commercial truck after he reportedly crashed it into the building, the AP reported. He was arrested but it is not clear what charges he is facing.

The victim who was killed has not been identified.

-- Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original story: A person has been taken into custody in connection with the crash, according to the Texas DPS. Authorities did not immediately name the person.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

The incident happened just after 10:40 a.m. CDT, according to KBTX. It left at least 10 people injured — including the suspect — with three people in critical condition, two in stable condition and five with minor injuries, according to the news station.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KHOU that investigators believe the crash was intentional. The truck used in the incident had been stolen, according to the news station and KBTX.

“We believe this was a criminal act,” Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak told KHOU.

State Sen. Lois Kolhorst, who represents the area, confirmed in a statement, “According to law enforcement, this appears to be an intentional, criminal act.”

“This deliberate, heinous act is a reminder of the dangerous work done by our law enforcement and licensing agencies that work to provide public safety and services,” she said. “Please join me in praying for the innocent victims and their families at this time.”

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear. Authorities continue to investigate.

Brenham is about 80 miles northwest of Houston.

