Sen. Chris Murphy suffers stroke, hospitalized

FILE PHOTO: Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Department of Homeland Security ranking member Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) questions U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 02, 2026, in Washington, DC. Murphy was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

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His office said he was “awake and alert,” The Associated Press reported.

Murphy’s chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, said his arm felt numb while he was at his son’s hockey game on Saturday.

“He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke,” she said. “He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment. The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery.”

Murphy is not up for reelection in Tuesday’s general election. He was first elected to the House in 2006 and the Senate in 2012.

He is up for reelection in 2030, The Wall Street Journal said.

The Connecticut Democrat is on the Appropriations Committee and a contender for senior leadership. He is also vocal about immigration and gun policies, the AP said.

He is among potential Democrats for president in 2028.

Murphy had been campaigning across the country for House and Senate Democratic candidates, posting the day before his stroke that he was stumping in Connecticut for Gov. Ned Lamont.

The senator was scheduled to be in New Hampshire on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

He was in Minnesota campaigning with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is running for Senate there.

Murphy also traveled to the Middle East last month for meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and others.

In September, he did his yearly “walk across Connecticut,” speaking to residents about their concerns over the 70-mile trek, the AP said.

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