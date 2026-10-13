Selma Blair arrested, accused of assault after midflight incident on plane

The actress was arrested after an incident on a flight from Los Angeles to New York.1

NEW YORK — Actress Selma Blair is accused of assault involving two flight attendants after an incident on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Sunday, authorities said.

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Blair, 54, whose acting credits include “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” was arrested after the plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport at approximately 11:27 p.m. ET. She was charged with second-degree assault and appeared in Queens Criminal Court, Variety reported.

She was released on Monday after posting $20,000 bail, which she paid by credit card, according to the entertainment news website.

Blair was arrested after police responded to a call about a “physically abusive passenger” aboard Flight 938, The New York Times reported. Authorities said the two flight attendants suffered injuries and one was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation, according to the newspaper.

According to authorities, Blair allegedly punched one flight attendant and bit another one, Variety reported. The actress also allegedly attempted to open the plane’s door while it was in the air, according to the entertainment news website.

In a criminal complaint, Blair is also accused of kicking a Port Authority officer in the head and chest while she was being strapped into a stretcher for transport to an area hospital, CNN reported.

Selma Blair was arrested Sunday after an alleged violent incident aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York: • Blair allegedly tried to open the plane door mid-flight, punched one flight attendant and bit another • She was taken into custody after landing and transported to a hospital for evaluation • Both flight attendants reported injuries, with one receiving hospital treatment https://t.co/qts1OHQ2Jj — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2026

Hours later, Blair allegedly kicked a nurse in the chest as the worker was taking her for additional treatment, according ot the criminal complaint.

A representative for the actress said that Blair “experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” Variety reported.

“Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” the representative added.

In a statement, Delta said that the airline “has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first,” the Times reported.

In 2018, Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system, according to the newspaper.

She has talked openly about MS, which was the subject of a 2021 documentary, “Introducing, Selma Blair.”

In 2016, Blair had a previous outburst on a plane, according to Variety. She was removed from the aircraft on a stretcher while traveling with her son, who was 4 at the time.

Blair called the incident “a total psychotic blackout,” according to the entertainment news website. She added that the incident was caused when she had a glass of wine and took a pill.

“It was horrible and frightening, and I had empathy for myself actually afterward because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother,” Blair said at the time, according to Variety.

Blair is due back in court on Jan. 19, CNN reported.

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