Seattle man dies climbing Mt. Everest

SEATTLE — A retired doctor in Seattle, Washington died during a climbing trip at Mount Everest on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Dr. Jonathan Sugarman, 69, was part of a group called the International Mountain Guides, according to KIRO. The group was at Camp 2 at about 21,000 feet when he started not feeling well.

“It is with deep sorrow that IMG reports the death of one of our Everest 2023 team members at Camp 2,” International Mountain Guides’ CEO Eric Simonson said in a statement on a website post. “We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain.”

The United States Embassy released a statement according to CNN confirming Sugarman’s death.

“We can confirm Dr. Jonathan Sugarman passed away while climbing Mt. Everest Monday, May 1,” the U.S. Embassy said in the statement obtained by CNN. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends. The Embassy said they are in contact with Sugarman’s family as well as officials in the area.

Sugarman is the first American to die on Mount Everest this year, Outside Magazine said, according to KIRO. Four other people have died climbing the world’s highest peak this year.

Sugarman’s cause of death is unknown, KIRO reported.