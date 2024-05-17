Scottie Scheffler handcuffed, detained by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club

Scheffler detained outside golf course LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts on the fourth green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Scottie Scheffler, ranked the No. 1 golfer in the world, was detained early Friday morning following an incident with a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, early Friday morning, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is reporting.

According to Darlington, Scheffler, 27, was detained by police and put into handcuffs after “a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club.

Valhalla is hosting the PGA Championship this week

According to ESPN, the start of the second round of the tournament was delayed after a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian outside the golf club, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to ESPN.

“The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car, Darlington wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

