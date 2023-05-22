San Francisco Bay Area will host Super Bowl 60 in 2026

EAGAN, Minn. — The NFL’s marquee game will return to the San Francisco Bay Area for a third time, as team owners officially approved Levi’s Stadium for the site of Super Bowl 60 in early 2026.

The move, which had been anticipated, came after a vote by NFL owners on Monday at their spring meetings. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

It will be the second time the NFL’s title game will be played at Levi’s Stadium. On Feb. 7, 2016, the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in what was the final game of quarterback Peyton Manning’s career.

The first Super Bowl in the Bay Area came on Jan. 20, 1985. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto in a marquee matchup of quarterbacks Joe Montana and Dan Marino.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

“We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement.

According to an independent study, Super Bowl 50 generated nearly 250 million for the Bay Area economy, KGO-TV reported.

Levi’s Stadium will also be the site of World Cup soccer matches about four months after the Super Bowl, the Chronicle reported. The stadium also hosted the College Football National Championship game in January 2019.

The next Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to The Associated Press The following season’s Super Bowl will be played at the New Orleans Superdome.