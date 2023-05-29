Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham after comments made in Ukraine

Russia issues arrest warrant for Graham WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks on Title 42 immigration policy on May 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for Sen. Graham after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and praised U.S. military aid to Ukraine as “the best money we’ve ever spent." ( Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and praised U.S. military aid to Ukraine as “the best money we’ve ever spent,” according to Reuters.

A video of Graham’s Friday meeting with Zelensky in which Graham acknowledged “Russians are dying” and later said, “it’s the best money we ever spent,” apparently triggered the warrant, according to The Associated Press.

I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor. 🏅 https://t.co/0L2I5PfuoM — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 29, 2023

Graham said the warrant was a “badge of honor.”

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a badge of honor,” Graham said in a statement. “To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory.”

Graham issued a challenge to his “Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime.”

“I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!” he said.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, slammed Graham saying his comments were a “shame.”

“It’s difficult to imagine a greater shame for a country than having such senators,” he said.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said called Graham, 67, an “old fool” who “shouldn’t have done that.”

“Mr. Medvedev, if you want Russians to stop dying in Ukraine, withdraw. Stop the invasion. Stop the war crimes. The truth is that you and Putin could care less about Russian soldiers,” Graham told Reuters.