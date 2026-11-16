Russell Brand says he’s innocent in message through wife; statement being investigated

FILE PHOTO: Russell Brand and wife Laura arrive at Southwark Crown Court on November 05, 2026, in London, England. A message shared through his wife is being investigated by British authorities. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Russell Brand has issued a message proclaiming his innocence, which is now being investigated by British authorities.

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Downing Street spokesperson said, “We expect action to be taken if he’s found to have broken the rules.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments,” The Times reported.

Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault. His wife, Laura Brand, read a message from him from prison which said “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support.

[ Previous: Russell Brand convicted of rape, sexual assault ]

“As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.”

She shared the message during the Nov. 15 episode of their YouTube series “Sunday Service with the Brands,” which she plans to continue while he is in prison, People magazine reported.

He said he had been moved from Category B Wandsworth Prison in London to Category C Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, a prison that holds male sex offenders.

In the message, he called Littlehey the “biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe,” Rolling Stone reported.

[ Previous: Russell Brand rape conviction: Judge sentences him to prison ]

The actor/comedian was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for his conviction.

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