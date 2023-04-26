Ron Faber, stage, film actor who appeared in ‘The Exorcist,’ dead at 90

Ron Faber dies: File photo. Ron Faber was a veteran of the stage, screen and television. (KLH49/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Ron Faber, a veteran actor on stage, television and film who appeared in “The Exorcist,” died on March 26. He was 90.

>> Read more trending news

Faber died of lung cancer in New York, Variety reported.

In the 1973 horror film, “The Exorcist,” Faber played the role of Chuck, an assistant director, according to IMDb.com.

Ron Faber, Theater, TV and Film Actor Who Appeared in ‘The Exorcist,’ Dies at 90 https://t.co/p5FR1caUZr — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2023

His other movie credits included “Tree of Guernica,” “The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover,” “Soup for One,” “Calling Bobcat” and “Navy Seals,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On television, Faber appeared on episodes of “Law and Order,” “Kojak” and “The Edge of Night.”

On stage, Faber appeared on Broadway during the 1970s along with Henry Fonda in “First Monday in October,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also appeared with Irene Papas in “Medea.”

Faber shaved his head and played a political prisoner in the 1972 drama, “And They Put Handcuffs on the Flowers,” according to the entertainment news website.

Faber was born on Feb. 16, 1933, in Milwaukee, and grew up with a passion for jazz music and the Disney film “Fantasia,” according to Variety. He attended Marquette University and pursued a business degree, then got into the entertainment business working on a children’s radio show, according to the website.

He joined the Marquette Players and the Van Buren Players, where he was discovered by Broadway star Eva Le Gallienne, Variety reported.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen, and his children, Hart, Raymond and Elise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story reported that Faber was born in 1993 due to an error in source material.

©2023 Cox Media Group