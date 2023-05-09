Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child

New baby FILE PHOTO: Robert De Niro during the red carpet for "About My Father" Chicago Premiere at the AMC River East on May 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. De Niro said he recently welcomed baby no. 7. (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

At the age of 79, Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro has another challenging role, he’s now the father of a newborn baby for the seventh time.

De Niro told Entertainment Tonight Canada, “I just had a baby,” telling the entertainment program that he now has seven children.

His representatives confirmed the baby’s arrival but didn’t say who the mother is.

The ages of De Niro’s children now range from oldest, Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, both of whom are shared with Diahnne Abbott, E! News reported.

Drena was Abbott’s daughter whom De Niro adopted, Us Weekly reported.

He also has Aaron and Julian, 27-year-old twin sons, he had with Toukie Smith.

Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, were born during his marriage to Grace Hightower. The couple filed for divorce in 2018 after they were together for more than 20 years.

In addition to being a new dad once again, De Niro is also a grandfather to a 19-year-old and three other grandchildren, Us Weekly reported.









