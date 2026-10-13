RJ Mitte, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor, dies at 34

The "Breaking Bad" actor died in Brownsville, Texas, on Oct. 12. He was 34.

Actor RJ Mitte, known for playing Walter White’s son in the hit series “Breaking Bad,” and an advocate for people with disabilities, died on Monday. He was 34.

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According to the Brownsville Police Department, authorities received a call at about 12:50 p.m. CT. Officers responding to Mitte’s home in the South Texas city found Mitte dead, People reported.

Texas Justice of the Peace Judge Cyndi Hinojosa also confirmed with NBC News that Mitte died. She said that Mitte’s body was found at 1:32 p.m. CT, but added that she could not provide a cause of death.

“The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” the Brownsville Police Department said in a statement, according to Variety.

RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' Star, Dies at 34 https://t.co/ICq7IN1m7r — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2026

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the actor’s representatives said in a statement. “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

A representative for the actor later confirmed to Variety that Mitte’s cause of death was suicide.

TMZ, citing a “law enforcement” source, also listed suicide as the cause.

Mitte appeared in all five seasons of “Breaking Bad,” which ran from 2008 to 2013, CNN reported.

Like his “Breaking Bad” character, Mitte had cerebral palsy, according to Variety. The show earned 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, and received 58 total nominations across several platforms.

He played the son of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Skyler White (Anna Gunn), People reported.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight,” Cranston wrote in an Instagram post. “RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never -- ever -- allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.

“I’ll miss you, son.”

Bryan Cranston has written a tribute for his ‘Breaking Bad’ on-screen son RJ Mitte who tragically passed away due to suicide. “We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future... But I do know that I loved him.” — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 13, 2026

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad,” said in a statement that he was “at a loss,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed,” Paul said. “And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, Mitte’s uncle in “Breaking Bad,” also remembered the actor in a statement.

“Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed,” Norris said. “This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

Mitte’s other acting credits include “Switched at Birth,” “The Oak Room,” “The Recall,” “Westhamption” and “Talking to Strangers,” “Today” reported.

He also appeared in short films including “Stump” and “Weird Science 2: Strange Chemistry,” as well as the movie “House of Last Things,” according to Variety

Roy Frank Mitte III was born on Aug. 21, 1992, in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to IMDb.com. He moved to California with his family in 2006, and after dabbling in commercials, began landing several acting roles before earning his signature role on “Breaking Bad.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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