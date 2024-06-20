Rite Aid closing 27 more stores: See the list

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid plans to close more of its stores after filing for bankruptcy last year.
The company shared its plans in a court filing Monday as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. The impacted stores are in Michigan and Ohio.
The closures come on top of 154 earlier announced by the company.
Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in October, citing falling sales and the impact of opioid-related lawsuits.
The new stores to be closed were identified in court records as:
Michigan:
- 37399 6 Mile Road in Livonia
- G4033 Fenton Road in Burton
- 4519 Richfield Road in Flint
- 936 East Ludington Ave. in Ludington
- 1998 Biddle Ave. in Wyandotte
- 603 East Savidge St. in Spring Lake
- 6026 Lapeer Road in Burton
- 3880 Wilder Road in Bay City
- 2985 Main St. in Marlette
- 107 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms
- 640 North Milford Road in Milford
- 15411 Southfield Road in Allen Park
Ohio:
- 2148 Lake Ave. in Ashtabula
- 1816 East Second Street in Defiance
- 3527 Canfield Road in Youngstown
- 218 Chestnut St. in Coshocton
- 1805 South Limestone St. in Springfield
- 3402 Clark Ave. in Cleveland
- 3362 Navarre Ave. in Oregon
- 2434 West Laskey Road in Toledo
- 1560 Parkman Road NW in Warren
- 1895 West State St. in Alliance
- 242 Lincoln Way West in Massillon
- 722-740 South Main St. in Bowling Green
- 8130 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg
- 1502 Executive Drive in St. Marys
- 530 West Market St. in Tiffin
© 2024 Cox Media Group