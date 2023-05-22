RIP Rick Dalton: Tarantino announces death of character from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

"Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt attend the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images /Getty Images)

It’s RIP for Rick Dalton.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” character has “died” at the age of 90, the director tweeted, Variety reported.

The movie character, played by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, starred as the lead in the fictional series “Bounty Law” before he starred in Western films and series including “Nebraska Jim” and “Tanner,” Tarantino tweeted in the fake report.

Tarantino and his “Pulp Fiction” co-writer, Roger Avary, announced the character’s death on The Video Archives, a podcast they cohost.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series ‘Bounty Law’ and ‘The Fireman’ trilogy,” the tweet read.

The tweet also offered a bit of information about Dalton’s last days.

“Rick passed away peacefully in his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca. RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023.”

Rick Dalton was one of the lead characters in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the 2019 film that offered a fictional story about the real-life murders of actress Sharon Tate and her house guests by members of Charles Manson’s “family.”

In the movie, Dalton and his stunt double friend, Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, take on the members of the Manson family when they break into Dalton’s home which is next door to the home of Tate and her husband, director Roman Polanski in the movie.

Tate, who was eight months pregnant, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Wojciech Frykowski, were murdered in the Benedict Canyon, California, home on Aug. 8, 1969, by members of Manson’s group. Steven Parent was killed outside the home.

The following evening, supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, were murdered by Manson followers at their home in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles.

Tarantino promised the podcast would spend the next episode focusing on some of Dalton’s favorite roles.

New Beverly Cinema, which is owned by Tarantino, also noted Dalton’s “passing.”

“In loving memory, Rick Dalton, 1933-2023, A wonderful actor.”