Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome third child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
New baby girl FILE PHOTO: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the "Smurfs" Global Premiere at Mont des Arts on June 28, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. The power couple welcomed their first daughter together earlier this month. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child together.

Read more trending news

The power couple said Rocki Irish Mayers was born Sept. 13, according to an Instagram post.

They announced the pregnancy during this year’s Met Gala back in May, The Associated Press reported.

A$AP Rocky, who was co-chair of the May event, said at the time, "It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

They had their first son, RZA, in 2022, two years after their relationship went public.

They welcomed son Riot Rose in 2023

She told British Vogue in 2020 that she planned on having a large family.

“I’ll have kids – three or four of ‘em,” she said. “The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!