Richmond shooting: 7 wounded after high school graduation ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven people were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting that took place after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, police said.

>> Read more trending news

During a news conference on Tuesday night, Richmond interim police Chief Rick Edwards said that three of the people wounded had injuries that were considered to be life-threatening.

WRIC-TV reported that the shooting occurred at about 5:15 p.m. EDT in Monroe Park, across the street from the Altria Theater, during a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

In addition to the wounded victims, police said that two people were injured while falling, one person was hit by a vehicle and three people transported themselves to an area hospital for “anxiety,” according to the television station.

Edwards added that two people were taken into custody, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. He said that there was no threat to the community.

“I want to begin by providing prayers for families involved here not just to those that may have been victims but to those children, children involved at a graduation so words that come to mind is that this is tragic but also traumatic because this is their graduation event,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said during the news conference. “We’re going to do everything we can to bring the individuals involved in this to justice.

“This should not be happening anywhere.”

The shooting was originally confirmed to WRIC by Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger tweeted her grief, adding that she was “heartbroken.”

A shooting outside of a high school graduation ceremony — what should be one of the most exciting, fulfilling moments of a young person’s life.



I’m heartbroken for the victims, young Virginians, and families involved. My team and I are closely monitoring for updates. https://t.co/igslGtnnCo — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) June 6, 2023

The ages of the victims have not been revealed, according to WRIC. It was unclear whether the shooting victims were part of the graduation ceremony.

Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras pleaded for an end to the violence during the news conference.

“This is supposed to be a joyous day when our kids walk the stage and get their diploma, which is what they all did here for Huguenot today,” Kamras told reporters. The students “walked out the doors into their families’ and friends’ arms, taking pictures -- and then this tragedy occurred.

“I don’t have any more words on this. I’m just tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot, and I beg of the entire community to stop -- to just stop.”

According to a tweet from the Richmond Police Department at 6:34 p.m. EDT, “multiple injuries” were reported but there was “no immediate threat” to the public.

RPD is on scene for a shooting located at Laurel Street and Franklin Street. Multiple injuries reported. There is no immediate threat to the public.

Briefing to follow. Avoid the area.



Follow our page for the latest updates on this incident. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 6, 2023

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is near the campus at Virginia Commonwealth University, The Associated Press reported.

“My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted. “State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward.”

My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 6, 2023

All Richmond public school classes were canceled for Wednesday, the Times-Dispatch reported.