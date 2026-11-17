The bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, whose distinctive "oom-papa-mow-mow" refrain helped make "Elvira" a hit for the group, died on Nov. 14. He was 83.

Richard Sterban, a member of The Oak Ridge Boys gospel and country group whose distinctive bass voice rumbled through the “oom-papa-mow-mow” refrain of the band’s 1981 hit, “Elvira,” died on Saturday. He was 83.

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According to The Oak Ridge Boys’ website, Sterban died in Hendersonville, Tennessee due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia while battling cancer.

Sterban revealed in September 2025 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer six months earlier, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our partner and brother, Richard Sterban,” the band said in a Facebook post.

“We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers,” Sterban’s family said in a statement. “Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus.”

“Richard Sterban (1943–2026) was a musical bridge builder. He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. He helped the supergroup achieve seventeen No. 1 hits, legions of fans the world over, and a well-deserved place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Richard Sterban was a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.”—Kyle Young, CEO — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) November 14, 2026

The Oak Ridge Boys received 23 Grammy Award nominations and won five times, according to The Associated Press. The quartet – Sterban, Joe Bonsall, William Golden and Duane Allen – toured with Johnny Cash, performed for presidents and on “American Bandstand,” and sang backup on Paul Simon’s 1977 hit, “Slip Slidin’ Away.”

The group won four Academy of Country Music Awards, including Top Vocal Group and Album of the Year, NBC News reported. The Oak Ridge Boys were also inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Richard Anthony Sterban was born April 24, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey, a short drive from Philadelphia. He co-founded the Keystones, a Philadelphia-based gospel quartet, with Bonsall. He later joined the J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet during the early 1970s.

After singing backup onstage for Elvis Presley, Sterban joined The Oak Ridge Boys after Noel Fox left the group, People reported.

The group won a Grammy for “Elvira,” their cover of Dallas Frazier’s 1965 song, according to the Times. The song topped the county charts and reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Other hits for the group included “Bobbie Sue” (1982), “Thank God for Kids” (1982) and “American Made” (1983).”

Bonsall died in 2024 at the age of 76.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young called Sterban a “musical bridge builder” who helped the group achieve 17 No. 1 hits.

“He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots,” Young wrote on social media. “Richard Sterban was a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.”

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