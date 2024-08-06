Restaurants, retailers told not to sell some oysters harvested from Lewis Bay

Oysters

Recall alert The FDA has announced a recall of oysters. (Pineapple studio - stock.adobe.c)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to stores and restaurants not to sell some oysters that were harvested from Lewis Bay. The oysters could be contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni.

Read more trending news

The oysters were harvested between July 1 and 18 from two spots in the Hyannis area bay and were shipped to stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York and Pennsylvania among others.

The FDA said that oysters that are contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni can look, smell and taste normal, but could be potentially life-threatening to people with compromised immune systems.

The agency issued the recall after an outbreak of illness in Massachusetts.

The bacteria can spread to the bloodstream and cause an infection.

The symptoms of Campylobacter jejuni include diarrhea which could be bloody, fever, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. The symptoms can start two to five days after eating something contaminated with the bacteria.

It can also cause issues like irritable bowel syndrome, temporary paralysis and arthritis.

If you have the oysters, do not eat them. If you have symptoms of the Campylobacter jejuni illness, call your doctor.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!