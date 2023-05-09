Reports: US Rep. George Santos facing federal charges

George Santos: Rep. George Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, according to reports. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. George Santos, whose pattern of fabrications about his heritage, education and professional experience has come under scrutiny and criticism, is facing federal criminal charges, according to several media outlets.

CNN, The Associated Press and The New York Times, each citing anonymous sources, said the 34-year-old freshman Republican representative from New York has been charged by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.

“This is news to me,” Santos told the AP in a telephone interview. “You’re the first to call me about this.”

Santos is expected to appear in federal court as soon as Wednesday, CNN reported. The charges have been filed under seal in New York’s eastern district, according to the cable news outlet.

It is unclear what charges have been filed.

They come after months of investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, the Times reported. Prosecutors have been conducting inquiries into Santos’ financial and campaign activities, according to the newspaper.

Santos has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street background, college degrees and a career as a star volleyball player, the AP reported.

Spokespersons for the Justice Department, the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI declined to comment to the Times.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN said he would look at the charges before commenting about Santos’ future in Congress.

“I’ll look at the charges,” McCarthy said.

Santos has resisted calls to resign, the AP reported. He recently announced that he was running for reelection in 2024.

