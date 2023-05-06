Authorities respond to reports of shooter at Dallas-area outlet mall; gunman dead, sheriff says

Outlet mall incident: File photo. Law enforcement officials responded to Allen Premium Outlets north of Dallas amid reports of an active shooter. (ZZ3701/iStock)

ALLEN, Texas — Authorities in Texas responded on Saturday to reports of an active shooter at an outlet mall in a suburb north of Dallas, several media outlets reported.

According to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of Dallas, personnel were called to Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Update 7:28 p.m. EDT May 6: In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Keith Self said that he was “devastated” by the shootings. Self, 70, who represents Texas’s 3rd congressional district, told CNN that the scene at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen is “still fluid.”

Meanwhile, police are searching for a possible second gunman, CNN reported.

We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.



This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A… — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) May 6, 2023

Update 7:17 p.m. EDT May 6: According to WFAA-TV, police said there were “multiple victims” at the mall. The television station added that the shooter was dead, according to Sheriff Jim Skinner.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: The Collin County sheriff told WFAA that the suspect is dead after a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets. Here’s what we know so far. https://t.co/GdA3wHua5e — WFAA (@wfaa) May 6, 2023

Original report: The alleged shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. CDT, according to WFAA-TV. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office told the television station that there is at least one reported shooter in the mall.

.@ATFDallas ATF personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX. Allen Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ntQXLIK4bs — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) May 6, 2023

“Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets,” the Allen Police Department wrote on social media. “An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update.”

Shortly after 5 p.m. CDT, hundreds of people were leaving the mall, many with their hands in the air, according to KDFW-TV.

A spokesperson told the television station that there are “some” victims at the mall, but did not elaborate on their status.

Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update. — City of Allen (@CityofAllenTX) May 6, 2023

Jaynal Pervez told KTVT that he arrived at the mall after his daughter, who was inside, called to inform him about a shooting.

“We saw the police outside the door, and they told us we had to go, and that they are still looking for the person,” Pervez told the television station, according to CNN. “There’s no more safe places. I don’t know what to do.”

The mall, located about 35 miles north of Dallas, is owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, according to the Morning News. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

