Recall alert: Yellowstone baked beans recalled

Recall alert Baked beans sold under the Yellowstone brand are being recalled. (FDA.gov)
The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of baked beans sold under the brand Yellowstone, based on the television show by the same name.

Vietti Food Group recalled 4,515 cases of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans because of undeclared soy.

Consumers with soy allergies or severe sensitivity could have a reaction that may be life-threatening if they eat the beans, the FDA said.

The beans, which came in 15oz. cans, are best if used by Feb. 17, 2028.

They were sold in stores in the following states:

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia

If you have the recalled beans, return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call Vietti Food Group at 513-682-2474, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT or reach out by email.

