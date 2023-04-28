Recall alert: Turkey and havarti sandwich recalled due to undeclared sesame

Turkey and Havarti sandwich recall GH Foods is voluntarily recalling 8.55 oz packages of Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches due to undeclared sesame in bread, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

GH Foods is voluntarily recalling 8.55 oz packages of turkey and havarti sandwiches due to undeclared sesame in bread, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

>> Read more trending news

The recall was issued because people who are allergic to sesame could run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the sandwiches.

The recalled product was shipped to Ralphs stores in California from Jan. 1 to April 24.

The recalled turkey and havarti sandwiches are packaged in 8.55 oz clear plastic packages with UPC No. 8 2676615584 2.

The packages are marked with sell-by dates that are up to and including 4/29/23. No other products or lots are affected by this recall.

No reports of illnesses have been received to date.

According to the company, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that sesame in the bread was not declared as an allergen.

©2023 Cox Media Group