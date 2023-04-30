Recall alert: TruVision Health recalls dietary supplements

Recalled: These are three of the 12 products recalled by TruVision. (FDA)

TruVision Health has recalled 12 dietary supplement products ordered through its website because they contain unapproved ingredients, the company said Thursday

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, TruVision recalled the supplements because they contained the unapproved dietary ingredients hordenine and/or octodrine/DMHA (1,5-dimethylhexylamine).

The supplements were sold online at Truvy.com to retail customers and received though the U.S. Postal Service or a parcel carriersuch as UPS, the FDA said. The products were distributed throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland and England.

In the release, TruVision wrote that some consumers using the products “have reported experiencing chest pain, chills, diarrhea, dizziness/lightheadedness, fatigue, headache, high blood pressure, high heart rate, jitters, nausea, nervousness, rash, stomach pain or upset, sweating and vomiting.”

TruVision added that hordenine could be unsafe to take orally and is especially dangerous to pregnant women and people with heart disease. The company said that the use of octodrine during exercise is “potentially dangerous.”

According to the recall notice, “DMHA is considered to be a substance that does not meet the statutory definition of a dietary ingredient and is an unsafe food additive.”

The products recalled are:

▪ truCONTROL, 60-count capsules, lot No. 13580;

▪ truControl with Dynamine, 60-count capsules, lot No. WK65081;

▪ TruControl 7 Day Trifold, lot No. WKW72353;

▪ reFORM, lot No. 34159;

▪ TruWeight and Energy Gen 2+ 60-count, lot No. WK71567;

▪ TruWeight and Energy Gen 2+ Trifold, lot No. 25173;

▪ Truvy 30-Day Experience Kit, lot Nos. 39643 and 42825;

▪ Truvy 7-Day Experience Kit, lot No. 41404;

▪ Truvy Boost 30-Day Experience Kit, lot No. 13993;

▪ TruBoost 7 Day Experience Kit, lot No. 13985;

▪ TruBoost Drink, Citrine Spark, lot No. PM17921F1;

▪ TruBoost Drink, Ruby Rev, lot No. PM18821F1.

Consumers with any of these products should either discard them or return them to TruVision for a full refund or an exchange, the company said. TruVision said consumers who return the products must pay for shipping.

Customers with questions can call the company at 855-213-8788, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., EDT.

