Recall alert: Trek recalls 96K Promax hydraulic disc brakes

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The CPSC has announced the recall of more than 96,000 bike hydraulic disc brakes. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 96,000 hydraulic brakes used on Trek bikes have been recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

>> Read more trending news

The brake hose on the recalled Promax hydraulic disc brakes can come off from the brake lever. That can pose a crash hazard.

There have been 195 reports of the brake hose detaching but no one has been hurt.

Revision 1 of the Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 brakes are part of the recall, according to the CPSC. They were installed when the bikes were manufactured.

The affected bikes include:

Trek Bicycles Model Year 21Trek Bicycles Model Year 22Trek Bicycles Model Year 23
FX 2FX 2FX 2
FX 3FX 3
Verve 3Verve 3
Verve+ 3Verve+ 3
FX Sport 4FX Sport 4
FX Sport 5FX Sport 5
FX Sport 6FX Sport 6
Dual Sport 2
Dual Sport 3
Dual Sport + 2
FX + 2

If your Trek bike has the recalled brakes, you are being told not to use it, and call a local Trek dealer for a free inspection and repair.

You can check your serial number, which is on a sticker under the bike frame, to see if your bike is among those listed in the recall, on Trek’s website.

For more information, you can call Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!