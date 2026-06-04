Recall alert: Tomy baby bottles recalled due to choking hazard

Thousands of baby bottles sold at Walmart were recalled because they can pose a choking hazard.

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The recall affects 40,000 Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The hard plastic outer shell can bubble or peel, allowing loose pieces of film-like plastic to break off and pose a choking hazard.

The bottles came in a three-pack in pink tie dye. The item number is B11654 and the UPC is 669028116546 printed on the bottom of the package.

If you have the bottles, you should not use them and contact TOMY for a refund in the form of store credit or a replacement set in a different color, the CPSC said.

The bottles were sold at Walmart stores and on the website from November 2025 to May 2026 for about $20.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 866-725-4407, by email or online.

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