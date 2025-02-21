Recall alert: Tesla recalls 376K vehicles over power steering assist problem

Tesla dealership
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Tesla has recalled 376,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over an issue with the power steering assist system. (Björn Wylezich - stock.adobe.co)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tesla recalled more than 376,000 vehicles in the U.S. after it was found that the power steering assist can fail, causing a driver to use more steering effort. More effort is needed to be used at lower speeds.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the printed circuit board “may experience an overstress condition” that causes the power steering to lose power when the vehicle stops and then tries to accelerate.

The recall affects some 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Tesla has already released an over-the-air software update for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters alerting them to the issue after March 25.

If you have questions, you can contact Tesla’s customer service line at 877-798-3752 and use the recall number SB-25-00-004.

